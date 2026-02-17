14 dead after river boat capsizes in Nigeria's Kebbi State

Thirteen small children and one adult female were killed after the boat on which they were riding as passengers capsized in Kebbi State in northwestern Nigeria on Friday, February 13.
The unnamed river boat was transporting more than 100 passengers when it suddenly overturned near Gumbi village in Kebbi's Yauri Local Government Area.
Local authorities said the boat's passengers were all guests who were returning home after having attended a wedding in the area.
The 14 deceased victims were all buried in accordance with Islamic funeral rights on Saturday, February 14.
The National Inland Waterways Authority and other local agencies have begun investigating the tragedy.
Saturday's capsizing is the latest fatal passenger vessel incident to occur in Kebbi.
On May 26, 2021, a boat carrying over 160 people struck a submerged object and sank in the Niger River. Rescuers later recovered 98 bodies while a number of other victims were never found.
On October 2, 2023, 20 people were killed after a boat capsized while en route to Yauri. At least 20 other people who were on the same boat are still missing.
Nigeria's passenger vessel safety record has come under scrutiny due to a string of deadly incidents that occurred over the last few years.
Earlier this year, ferry safety advocate and Baird Maritime Co-Founder Dr Neil Baird wrote that Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which has an even worse safety record, "have absolutely no hope at all of solving their ferry safety problems themselves. Someone or some organisation will have to do it for them or they will continue to kill thousands of their innocent citizens in ferry 'accidents'."