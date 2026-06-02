Accidents

11 killed in DR Congo river boat tragedy

Map of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Map of the Democratic Republic of the CongoUnited Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
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Eleven people were killed after a boat transiting a river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kwilu province capsized and sank on Friday, May 29.

The unnamed vessel was transporting passengers along the Inzia River between the towns of Manimba and Masi when it struck some rocks, which then led to the capsizing.

Rescuers were able to pull 47 survivors and the bodies of the 11 deceased victims out of the river during the subsequent search and recovery operation. The deceased also included three small children.

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A number of passengers have been reported as missing. However, their exact number cannot yet be ascertained.

Local media said that the boat may have carrying passengers and cargo well beyond its allowable maximum capacity at the time of the incident.

Baird Maritime tracks global passenger vessel accidents in its comprehensive database, which can be accessed here.

Africa
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Democratic Republic of the Congo
Inzia River
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