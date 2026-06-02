11 killed in DR Congo river boat tragedy

Eleven people were killed after a boat transiting a river in the Democratic Republic of the Congo's Kwilu province capsized and sank on Friday, May 29.

The unnamed vessel was transporting passengers along the Inzia River between the towns of Manimba and Masi when it struck some rocks, which then led to the capsizing.

Rescuers were able to pull 47 survivors and the bodies of the 11 deceased victims out of the river during the subsequent search and recovery operation. The deceased also included three small children.