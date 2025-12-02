13 crew unharmed after Russian-flagged tanker attacked off Turkey

A Russian-flagged tanker sailing from Russia to Georgia loaded with sunflower oil reported that it was attacked off the Turkish coast but its 13 crew members were unharmed, Turkey’s maritime authority said on Tuesday.

The vessel, Midvolga-2, reported coming under attack 80 miles (130 kilometres) off the Turkish coast but did not make a request for assistance and was proceeding towards Turkey’s Sinop port, the Maritime Affairs Directorate said on social media.