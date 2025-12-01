Erdogan warns "all sides" after attack on tanker near Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that attacks on commercial ships in the Black Sea were unacceptable, issuing a warning to "all related sides" after an unmanned vessel reportedly struck a tanker off Turkey's northern coast.

“The war between Russia and Ukraine has clearly begun to threaten navigational safety in the Black Sea. The targeting of vessels in our Exclusive Economic Zone on Friday signals a worrying escalation," Erdogan told reporters.

"We cannot justify these attacks in any way. We are conveying the necessary warnings to all relevant sides regarding such incidents.”