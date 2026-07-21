Houthi email threatens attacks on ships using Saudi ports

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi terrorists told shipping companies not to load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports or they may be targeted, according to an email the group sent to companies.

The Houthis on Monday declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia, opening a potential new front against the United States in its war with Iran and raising the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

"Vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at or from any Saudi ports," the July 20 email said, which was received by multiple shipping companies.

"We strongly recommend that your company exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings,” the email, seen by Reuters, said.