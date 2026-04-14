FEATURE | US and Iran may return to Islamabad for talks despite ongoing blockade

IMF cuts growth outlook

The latest measures have further clouded the outlook for global energy security and the supply of goods that rely on petroleum.

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund cut its growth outlook, citing price spikes and supply disruptions driven by the war, and said the global economy would teeter on the brink of recession if the conflict worsens and oil stays above $100 per barrel through 2027.

The International Energy Agency sharply cut its forecasts for global oil supply and demand growth, saying both are now expected to fall from 2025 levels.

The United States' NATO allies including Britain and France said they would not be drawn into the conflict by taking part in the blockade, although they have offered to help safeguard the strait by drawing together a defensive multilateral mission to assist when an agreement is in place.

China, the main buyer of Iranian oil, said the US blockade was "dangerous and irresponsible" and would only aggravate tensions.