VIDEO | Philippine Coast Guard posts footage of divers' efforts to locate missing victims of ferry tragedy

The Philippine Coast Guard has released video footage of the dive operations being conducted to attempt to locate the last missing victims of a passenger vessel incident that left at least 65 people dead late last month.

The footage showed divers combing through the sunken wreck of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, which lies at a depth of approximately 76 metres just off Baluk-Baluk Island in Basilan province in the southern Philippines.

The ferry suffered water ingress and sank in calm sea conditions while en route to Sulu province in the early morning (local time) of January 26, 2026. In addition to the 65 confirmed fatalities, 293 survivors have been recorded while 14 individuals have not yet been found.