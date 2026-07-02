US Navy launches SAR effort for missing helicopter crewmember following crash in Arabian Sea

The US Navy has launched a massive search and rescue (SAR) effort in an attempt to locate an individual who went missing following a helicopter crash in the Arabian Sea earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the late morning (local time) of Wednesday, July 1, when an MH-60S Seahawk assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush went down in the Arabian Sea within the US Fifth Fleet area of operations.

Three of the helicopter's four crewmembers have been safely rescued and have been returned to Bush. Navy officials said the survivors are in stable condition.