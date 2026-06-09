US Navy sea drone executes first-of-its-kind rescue of downed Apache crew

In a first, a navy surface drone found and rescued two crew members from an army Apache attack helicopter that went down in waters near Oman's coast, the US military told Reuters, and President Donald Trump said the pilots were "fine."

The US military's Central Command said the AH-64 Apache went down at around 03:00 local time on Tuesday (23:00 GMT on Monday) near the coast of Oman while patrolling regional waters. It gave no reason for the crash.

The US and Iran have been in an uneasy ceasefire, with periodic clashes and Iranian drone and missile strikes on US regional allies.

The US military said the drone that carried out the rescue was a US Navy Corsair, which manufacturer Saronic says on its website is a 24-foot (7.3-metre) autonomous surface vessel (ASV) capable of carrying up to 1,000 lbs (454 kilograms) over 1,000 nautical miles.