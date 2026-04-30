US Coast Guard suspends search for crew of capsized cargo ship off Saipan

The US Coast Guard suspended its search for the missing crewmembers of the cargo vessel Mariana at 22:35 local time on Tuesday, April 28.

Missing are five crewmembers of Mariana, which reportedly experienced a disabled engine approximately 140 miles (230 kilometres) northwest of Saipan on April 15. The ship subsequently overturned.

The six crewmembers aboard Mariana at the time of the incident were Frederick L. Nosek Jr., Landon Delos Reyes, Jose L. Ramirez, Mohammed A. Rahaman, Chet R. Brochon, and Vincent B. Agulto.