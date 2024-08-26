Recovery effort concluded following deadly yacht sinking off Sicily

The recent recovery of the body of an 18-year-old girl marks the conclusion of the search and rescue (SAR) operation that began in the immediate aftermath of the sinking of the UK-registered yacht Bayesian off the fishing village of Porticello on August 19.

The last recovered victim has been identified as Hannah Lynch, the daughter of British tech billionaire Mike Lynch, who also perished in the incident. This contradicts earlier reports by some international news outlets saying that the Lynches' bodies were among the first to be recovered during the SAR effort.