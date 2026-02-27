Philippine Coast Guard ends dive operations on sunken ferry

The Philippine Coast Guard has terminated dive operations on the wreck of a passenger vessel that sank in an incident that claimed more than 60 lives off the southern Philippine province of Basilan late last month.

In an interview with local radio station DZBB on Thursday, February 26, coast guard spokesperson Captain Noemie Cayabyab said that divers have completed their weeks-long search in and around the wreckage of the Ro-Pax ferry Trisha Kerstin 3, which lies more than 70 metres beneath the surface just off Basilan's Baluk-Baluk Island.

Cayabyab assured that search and rescue (SAR) personnel will continue attempting to locate 14 of the ferry's occupants who are still missing. However, the SAR operation will use only surface assets moving forward.