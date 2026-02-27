Nigerian Government donates rescue boats to riverine community nearly two months after deadly capsizing

The Nigerian Government, through the North East Development Commission (NEDC), and in collaboration with the Yobe State Government, has donated new rescue boats and other equipment to the riverine community of Ngarbi in Yobe's Nguru Local Government Area.

The two speedboats fitted with davits and 10 inflatable boats with paddles were donated to Ngarbi less than two months after a passenger vessel capsizing incident in the area left at least 25 people dead.

The unnamed canoe was carrying 52 people when it overturned at around 20:00 local time on January 3.