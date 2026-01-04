At least 25 dead, 14 missing in Nigeria boat accident, officials say

At least 25 people have died and 14 others remain missing after a boat carrying dozens of passengers capsized in Yobe State, northeastern Nigeria, officials said on Sunday.

The accident occurred just before 20:00 local time (19:00 GMT) on Saturday when the large canoe, which had departed Adiyani village in northwestern Jigawa State, overturned en route to Garbi in Yobe State. The vessel was carrying 52 passengers, according to Mohammed Goje, head of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency.