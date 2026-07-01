Malaysia orders one-year extension to search for missing MH370 aircraft in Indian Ocean

The Malaysian Government has ordered that the search for a Malaysia Airlines aircraft that went missing in 2014 be extended for one more year.

The search effort for the Boeing 777 aircraft that flew as flight MH370, now extended to June 30, 2027, is being led by ocean exploration specialist Ocean Infinity in an area spanning more than 15,000 square kilometres in the southern half of the Indian Ocean.

Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke said that the government's “no find, no fee” agreement with Ocean Infinity, whereby the company will only be paid a contract amount of US$70 million if it located and documented the aircraft's wreckage, will remain in effect.