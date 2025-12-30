New effort launched to locate missing Malaysia Airlines plane in Indian Ocean

Ocean exploration specialist Ocean Infinity has begun a renewed search for the lost Boeing 777 passenger jet that had operated as flight MH370 for Malaysia Airlines, which disappeared in 2014 and has not yet been found.
This is Ocean Infinity's first attempt to locate the missing aircraft since April of this year, when the earlier search effort was suspended due to bad weather.
According to the Malaysian Transport Ministry, the renewed seabed search would last a total of 55 days and would focus on a 15,000-square-kilometre area in the southern Indian Ocean.
Ocean Infinity has entered into a “no find, no fee” agreement with the Malaysian Government, whereby the company would only be paid if it located and documented the wreckage.
An earlier attempt by Ocean Infinity to search for MH370 in 2018 had yielded no sign of the aircraft.
MH370 deviated from its route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, and was lost somewhere over the Indian Ocean with 239 people on board.