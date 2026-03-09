Families of flight MH370 passengers urge Malaysia to extend search

Families of those aboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on Sunday urged the Malaysian Government to extend a contract it signed with deep-sea exploration firm Ocean Infinity to continue a search for the aircraft that disappeared 12 years ago.

The Boeing 777 was carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew when it vanished en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014, becoming one of the world’s enduring aviation mysteries.

Multiple search operations for the plane have been conducted in the southern Indian Ocean since then but all have proved fruitless.