Sea trials begin for Russian Marine Rescue Service's new salvage ship

The Amur Shipyard division of Russia's state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation has begun conducting sea trials of Kerch Strait (Kerchenskiy Proliv), a new Project MPSV06 large emergency response vessel ordered by the Russian Marine Rescue Service.
The tests will gauge the performance of the vessel's main and auxiliary engines as well as the navigation complex and the onboard life support systems.
The vessel will later undergo factory sea trials, during which all onboard systems will be comprehensively tested.
Upon completion, the 86-metre Kerch Strait will be capable of search and rescue, firefighting, salvage, and oil spill response even in ice areas. Space will be available for 22 crewmembers and medical staff plus up to 12 additional personnel.
The vessel is certified for operation in unlimited navigation areas including Russia's Northern Sea Route. Design work was undertaken by the Marine Engineering Bureau.
Construction of the Project MPSV06 vessel began in 2010 but was put on hold. The vessel was finally launched into the water in November 2020.