Recovery of fallen containers completed at Port of Long Beach

All 95 containers that fell overboard from the container vessel Mississippi at Pier G at the Port of Long Beach (POLB) have been recovered, POLB confirmed via a press release on Friday, September 26.
Early counts for the number of containers overboard increased from the original estimate as some units were crushed, submerged, or hidden from view in the nearby boat basin.
At approximately 15:28 local time on Friday, the final container was lifted from the water, marking the end of salvage operations in response to the incident.
Recent response actions include: deploying side-scan sonar and remotely operated vehicles to locate submerged containers; using dive teams to inspect the bottom of Mississippi and assist in recovering containers around the vessel; and repositioning the vessel with the aid of a tug, pilot boats and line handlers to access containers trapped beneath the bottom of the vessel.
The US Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to lead the investigation into the cause of the incident, which occurred on September 9.
POLB said that no injuries were reported and that no other terminals or port operations were impacted, though an emissions capture barge that was connected to Mississippi at the time of the mishap suffered damage from several fallen containers.