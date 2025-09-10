Containers collapse from ship at Port of Long Beach

A unified command has been established to respond to an incident that caused an estimated 67 shipping containers to fall off a cargo ship and into the water at Pier G within the Port of Long Beach in California just after 09:00 local time on Tuesday, September 9.

Representatives from the US Coast Guard, the Long Beach Fire Department, the Long Beach Police Department, the Port of Long Beach (POLB), the US Army Corps of Engineers and other commercial representatives are responding to the incident involving the container vessel Mississippi.