Containers collapse from ship at Port of Long Beach

A unified command has been established to respond to an incident that caused an estimated 67 shipping containers to fall off a cargo ship and into the water at Pier G within the Port of Long Beach in California just after 09:00 local time on Tuesday, September 9.
Representatives from the US Coast Guard, the Long Beach Fire Department, the Long Beach Police Department, the Port of Long Beach (POLB), the US Army Corps of Engineers and other commercial representatives are responding to the incident involving the container vessel Mississippi.
A smaller emissions capture barge was connected to Mississippi at the time of the accident and was damaged by several fallen containers, POLB said in a statement.
POLB has assured that no injuries have been reported and that no other terminals or port operations have been impacted. Cargo operations have been temporarily suspended at Pier G – although the terminal is open to truckers – as operations continue to ensure the safety of dockworkers and other port personnel.
Unified command agencies have dispatched numerous vessels and aircraft to assess the situation and provide assistance.
The coast guard has established a safety zone 500 yards (460 metres) around Mississippi and is issuing marine safety broadcasts every hour to alert other vessels of the navigation and safety hazards. The coast guard is also leading the effort to determine the cause of the incident.
The unified command is asking nonresponding personnel to remain clear of the area around the containers.