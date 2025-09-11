Recovery of fallen containers begins at Port of Long Beach

Salvage operations have begun in order to open a channel to allow ships to safely transit to and from Pier G at the Port of Long Beach following an incident on Tuesday morning (local time) that caused an estimated 75 shipping containers to fall from the cargo ship Mississippi.

Officials from the unified command – consisting of federal, state, local agencies and representatives of the vessels involved – gathered again on Wednesday at the Port of Long Beach Joint Command and Control Center to guide operations in response to the incident.