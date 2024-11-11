The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (foregroud) manoeuvres during a division tactics exercise during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), August 18, 2020.
The Royal New Zealand Navy ship HMNZS Manawanui (foregroud) manoeuvres during a division tactics exercise during Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), August 18, 2020.US Navy/Petty Officer 3rd Class Wesley Richardson
Salvage

New Zealand Defence Force presents updated fuel removal methodology for HMNZS Manawanui

Published on

An updated methodology for the removal of fuel from HMNZS Manawanui is being shared with Samoan authorities for their endorsement, as work continues to finalise the contract for fuel removal from the ship, the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) said on Monday, November 11.

The updated methodology follows a recently completed familiarisation and site visit to Samoa by the salvors, as well as detailed discussions with authorities in Samoa and New Zealand.

On return to New Zealand the salvors worked alongside New Zealand agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and NZDF, to assess the information gathered and feed this into the updated fuel removal methodology.

NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown has now returned to Samoa after a short visit to New Zealand to progress strategic issues and challenges related to Operation Resolution.

A Task Group made up of members of the Royal New Zealand Navy is in Samoa assigned to Operation Resolution for the next stage of removing the fuel from Manawanui.

