New Zealand Defence Force presents updated fuel removal methodology for HMNZS Manawanui
The updated methodology follows a recently completed familiarisation and site visit to Samoa by the salvors, as well as detailed discussions with authorities in Samoa and New Zealand.
On return to New Zealand the salvors worked alongside New Zealand agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and NZDF, to assess the information gathered and feed this into the updated fuel removal methodology.
NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown has now returned to Samoa after a short visit to New Zealand to progress strategic issues and challenges related to Operation Resolution.
A Task Group made up of members of the Royal New Zealand Navy is in Samoa assigned to Operation Resolution for the next stage of removing the fuel from Manawanui.