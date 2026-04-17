Allies signal belated willingness to join US-led maritime efforts to secure Hormuz

France and Britain will chair a meeting on Friday of around 40 countries aimed at signalling to the United States that some of its closest allies are ready to play a role in restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz once conditions allow.

Iran has largely closed the strait to ships other than its own since the start of US-Israeli airstrikes against it on February 28. On Monday, Washington imposed a blockade on ships entering or leaving Iranian ports.

US President Donald Trump has called on other countries to help enforce the blockade and has criticised NATO allies for not doing so.