Germany open to securing Strait of Hormuz transit with caveats

Germany is in principle ready to help secure transit routes through the Strait of Hormuz after hostilities end, provided there is a mandate, preferably from the United Nations, and German parliamentary approval, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"We are still a long way from all of that," Merz told reporters a day before talks in Paris that, he said, would also cover whether US armed forces could participate in a mission.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has caused unprecedented disruption of global oil and gas. It has led to the halting of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, which typically carries about 20 per cent of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows.