World's largest fully electric ferry departs on delivery voyage to South America

The world's largest fully electric ferry is now on board a heavy lift vessel and has departed on her delivery voyage to her new owner in South America.
Built by Australia's Incat, the 130-metre China Zorrilla will be operated by Argentina-based Uruguayan customer Buquebus. She will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 cars at 25 knots across the Rio de la Plata from Buenos Aires to Colonia six times a day, all on electric power.
Following the voyage to South America, the ferry will be offloaded before final commissioning and entry into service with Buquebus.
China Zorrilla is powered by four 2,400kW electric motors driving waterjets installed in her catamaran hulls. The propulsion setup also includes a Corvus Dolphin lithium-ion energy storage system that produces 41.2 MWh.
The batteries are charged using dedicated infrastructure at both stops of the ferry’s route. A charging time of 40 minutes will enable the vessel to sail one-way along the 55-kilometre stretch of the Rio de la Plata.
The original design brief had called for the installation of engines that operate on diesel and LNG. As construction progressed, however, both Buquebus and Incat agreed to make the ferry a fully electric vessel instead. According to Incat, the switch to electric propulsion reduced the vessel’s overall weight, which then made it possible for smaller waterjets to be fitted.