World's largest fully electric ferry departs on delivery voyage to South America

The world's largest fully electric ferry is now on board a heavy lift vessel and has departed on her delivery voyage to her new owner in South America.

Built by Australia's Incat, the 130-metre China Zorrilla will be operated by Argentina-based Uruguayan customer Buquebus. She will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 cars at 25 knots across the Rio de la Plata from Buenos Aires to Colonia six times a day, all on electric power.

Following the voyage to South America, the ferry will be offloaded before final commissioning and entry into service with Buquebus.