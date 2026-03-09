VESSEL REVIEW | China Zorrilla – Argentina's Buquebus to operate world's largest fully electric ferry

While the Buquebus vessel named after a famed Uruguayan actress and producer is an exciting and impressive development, she is only practical in places where plentiful renewable or nuclear electricity is available.

While Argentina, Scandinavia, Canada and New Zealand have attractive possibilities, Australia and South-East Asia remain unlikely. However, in the right places, the move to electrically powered vessels is very definitely on ( Incat has already commenced construction of two 129-metre (420-foot) battery electric aluminium catamaran ferries for another repeat customer, and construction is well underway on a pair of 78-metre (260-foot) hybrid electric ferries for another export customer).

Alongside and, especially aboard, the new ship seems huge. With three wide-open decks covering most of her 130-metre overall length and 31.5-metre (103-foot) Panamax beam, her capacity, particularly on its car and duty-free shop decks, is enormous. The duty-free shopping area covers around 2,300 square metres (25,000 square feet) and is reminiscent of a major international airport.

There is a vast atrium in the ship’s centre linking the shopping and very comfortable, triple class passenger seating areas. Overall, the furnishings, fittings, toilets and the interior are top class.