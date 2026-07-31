Heavy lift ship loads world's largest fully electric ferry for delivery voyage to South America

The world's largest fully electric ferry has now been loaded onto a heavy lift vessel in preparation for her delivery voyage to her new owner in South America.
Built by Australia's Incat, the 130-metre China Zorrilla will be operated by Argentina-based Uruguayan customer Buquebus. She will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 cars at 25 knots across the Rio de la Plata from Buenos Aires to Colonia six times a day, all on electric power.
The carefully coordinated loading operation at Incat's facilities on the River Derwent in Tasmania saw the semi-submersible heavy lift vessel Black Marlin ballast beneath the waterline China Zorrilla was manoeuvred into position above the submerged cargo deck.
Incat said Black Marlin has begun undergoing the refloating process, which will gradually lift the ferry clear of the water ahead of final sea fastening.
China Zorrilla will now remain aboard Black Marlin while final sea fastening and operational preparations are completed ahead of the heavy lift vessel’s departure from Hobart in the coming days.
Following the voyage to South America, the ferry will be offloaded before final commissioning and entry into service with Buquebus.