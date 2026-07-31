Heavy lift ship loads world's largest fully electric ferry for delivery voyage to South America

The world's largest fully electric ferry has now been loaded onto a heavy lift vessel in preparation for her delivery voyage to her new owner in South America.

Built by Australia's Incat, the 130-metre China Zorrilla will be operated by Argentina-based Uruguayan customer Buquebus. She will carry 2,100 passengers and 225 cars at 25 knots across the Rio de la Plata from Buenos Aires to Colonia six times a day, all on electric power.

The carefully coordinated loading operation at Incat's facilities on the River Derwent in Tasmania saw the semi-submersible heavy lift vessel Black Marlin ballast beneath the waterline China Zorrilla was manoeuvred into position above the submerged cargo deck.