EDITORIAL | Washington State Ferries: still shameless and irresponsible!

I write, of course, of yet another failed attempt by the hopelessly incompetent and sanctimonious bureaucrats and politicians who direct WSF to get rid of two more ancient, asbestos-riddled, and entirely unsuitable Ro-Pax ferries, Elwha and Klahowya, to a poor country, in this case Ecuador.

The details of this astonishingly irresponsible and inept attempted sale were published here last Tuesday. They described the failed sale of another redundant 60-year-old ferry to the usual kind of impecunious customer that WSF seems to regularly attract. It seems that WSF executives are so incompetent that they are even unable to check the bona fides of their potential ferry buyers.