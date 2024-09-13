Australia's TT-Line Company takes delivery of new Spirit of Tasmania ferry

Spirit of Tasmania IV is the first of a planned series of two 1,800-passenger ferries that will sail on TT-Line Company’s Spirit of Tasmania service between Geelong and Devonport. Sister vessel Spirit of Tasmania V will be handed over to the customer in the first quarter of 2025.

RMC said the ferries will operate along Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions, for which these vessels have been specially built. They will replace earlier ships that were built in the 1990s.