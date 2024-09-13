Australia's TT-Line Company takes delivery of new Spirit of Tasmania ferry
Australian operator TT-Line Company took delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) of Finland in a ceremony on Thursday, September 12.
Spirit of Tasmania IV is the first of a planned series of two 1,800-passenger ferries that will sail on TT-Line Company’s Spirit of Tasmania service between Geelong and Devonport. Sister vessel Spirit of Tasmania V will be handed over to the customer in the first quarter of 2025.
RMC said the ferries will operate along Australia’s Bass Strait, a route known for its challenging sea conditions, for which these vessels have been specially built. They will replace earlier ships that were built in the 1990s.
The builder added that the passenger, vehicle, and freight capacities of the new vessels are significantly greater than those of their predecessors.
Spirit of Tasmania IV was handed over following completion of two series of sea trials. Although construction of the vessels took place in Finland, fit-out and all subsequent maintenance will be carried out in Tasmania under a government mandate requiring "significant local capacity."