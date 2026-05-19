Australian operator TT-Line to receive $360m bailout amid bungled deliveries of replacement ferries

Australian transport operator TT-Line Company will receive a AU$506 million (US$360 million) funding injection from the Tasmania State Government to be paid out over the next few years.

Infrastructure Minister Kerry Vincent said that the funding would not add to the cost of the project that would introduce two new Ro-Pax ferries under TT-Line Company's Spirit of Tasmania banner.

The new ferries, sister ships Spirit of Tasmania IV and V, were built by Rauma Marine Construction of Finland and were to replace older vessels in operation along TT-Line's Bass Strait routes. However, technical issues and a lack of adequate wharf facilities have prevented the vessels from entering service as originally scheduled.