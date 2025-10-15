Assessment reveals Australia's new Spirit of Tasmania ferry is unable to berth at existing facilities in Geelong

The ferry would need to be moved between some of the existing berths at Geelong for the meantime.

According to local news outlet ABC, the safety assessment pointed out the need to install two additional bollards at the berth to better accommodate the vessel. The works have been estimated to cost around AU$2 million (US$1.3 million).

The plan is for Spirit of Tasmania IV to be temporarily housed in Geelong until her official entry into service, which is now tentatively scheduled for late 2026.