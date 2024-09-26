Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 26 – New electric ferry for Hong Kong, US commuter hydrofoil prototype and more

Russian yard launches new catamaran tour boat

Russia's Sredne Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant has launched a new catamaran sightseeing vessel ordered by local shipowner State Transport Leasing Company for use by tour operator Neva Travel.

Ravelin is the second vessel in the Project 04710 series slated for Neva Travel. Design work on the vessels was undertaken by local naval architecture firm Forss Technology.

The vessel will enter service in 2025 and will be operated in the waters off Saint Petersburg.