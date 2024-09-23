Sea trials completed for Brittany Ferries' newest LNG-fuelled vessel

The 195-metre ferry is one of three E-Flexer-class vessels designed by Finnish naval architecture firm Deltamarin in compliance with DNV class rules. It can transport 1,400 passengers plus vehicles and is fitted with LNG dual-fuel engines and a battery hybrid solution with shore charing capability to minimise emissions. Only battery power will be used when sailing in and out of ports.

The passenger cabins will include 28 for use by people travelling with pets. The other onboard facilities will meanwhile include an art gallery and an exclusive lounge.