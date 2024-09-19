Washington operator's electric hydrofoil ferry project secures US$1.2 million grant funding

The grant, which was funded through the Washington Climate Commitment Act, also covers the development of the necessary shoreside infrastructure that will support the operation of the new vessel in Puget Sound.

The demonstration vessel will be a scaled-down version of Glosten’s 150-passenger hydrofoil ferry. The company said that not only will the demonstration vessel mitigate design and schedule risks, it will also reduce the program cost and timeline ahead of a full-scale functional design and construction phases.