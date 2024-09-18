Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 18 – Australia's newest Bass Strait ferry, New Zealand-built hydrofoil prototype and more

The Maine Department of Transportation and Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS) recently took delivery of a new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry built by Steiner Shipyard of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.

The new MSFS ferry has been named Charles Norman Shay in honour of a local resident and member of Maine's Penobscot Nation. It will primarily serve Matinicus Isle in Penobscot Bay.

The vessel has a length of 104 feet (31.7 metres) and is powered by diesel engines. Space is available for 149 passengers and up to seven cars.