Passenger Vessel News Roundup | September 18 – Australia's newest Bass Strait ferry, New Zealand-built hydrofoil prototype and more
Deliveries include a new cruise ship for a Swiss customer and ferries for operators in the US and Australia. A New Zealand company begins trials of a sightseeing hydrofoil prototype as construction starts on an LNG-fuelled Ro-Pax designed for European waters.
New ferry to operate in Maine's Penobscot Bay
The Maine Department of Transportation and Maine State Ferry Service (MSFS) recently took delivery of a new double-ended Ro-Pax ferry built by Steiner Shipyard of Bayou La Batre, Alabama.
The new MSFS ferry has been named Charles Norman Shay in honour of a local resident and member of Maine's Penobscot Nation. It will primarily serve Matinicus Isle in Penobscot Bay.
The vessel has a length of 104 feet (31.7 metres) and is powered by diesel engines. Space is available for 149 passengers and up to seven cars.
First steel cut for future LNG-fuelled ferry for Stena RoRo
China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Weihai has cut the first steel to be used in the construction of a new Ro-Pax ferry ordered by Swedish shipowner Stena RoRo.
Upon completion, the ferry will have an LOA of 202.9 metres, a beam of 27.8 metres, a draught of 6.5 metres, and space for 1,026 passengers and up to 2,505 lane metres for vehicle freight. Two LNG-fuelled main engines will deliver a speed of 23 knots.
The vessel will be operated out of Corsica upon delivery.
New luxury ship delivered to MSC Cruises' Explora Journeys line
Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri handed over the second in a series of four new cruise ships to Explora Journeys, MSC Cruises' luxury brand, on Thursday, September 12.
Like its Explora-class sisters, Explora II has an LOA of 248 metres, a beam of 32 metres, and 461 all-balcony guest cabins in various categories across 14 decks. One of the cabins is an owner's residence with 280 square metres of indoor and terrace space. Some of the other cabins even provide access for wheelchair-bound guests.
Australia's TT-Line Company takes delivery of new Spirit of Tasmania ferry
Australian operator TT-Line Company took delivery of a new Ro-Pax ferry from Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) of Finland in a ceremony on Thursday, September 12.
Spirit of Tasmania IV is the first of a planned series of two 1,800-passenger ferries that will sail on TT-Line Company’s Spirit of Tasmania service between Geelong and Devonport. Sister vessel Spirit of Tasmania V will be handed over to the customer in the first quarter of 2025.
Electric hydrofoil tour boat prototype to begin sea trials in New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev will soon commence sea trials of a new electric hydrofoil catamaran vessel to be used for sightseeing.
Production of the series has already begun with the first vessel slated to enter commercial service with local ferry operator Fullers360.