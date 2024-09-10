Electric hydrofoil tour boat prototype to begin sea trials in New Zealand
Auckland, New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev will soon commence sea trials of a new electric hydrofoil catamaran vessel to be used for sightseeing.
Production of the series has already begun with the first vessel slated to enter commercial service with local ferry operator Fullers360.
As with the other boats in the series, the prototype hydrofoil vessel will have a length of nine metres, seating for up to 10 passengers, and an electric propulsion system that will deliver a service speed of 25 knots.
The cabin interior was designed to be both comfortable and spacious, with quality materials used throughout, along with ergonomic seats and armrests. Panoramic windows will provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside.
Vessev said that while the prototype is configured as a sightseeing vessel, the platform has been designed from the outset to be flexible and scalable to suit other passenger transport applications. The company is also working through further enhancements to the vessel’s performance and applying these learnings to plans for larger foiling vessels with capacity for more passengers and suitability for a range of routes.