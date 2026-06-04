VESSEL REVIEW | Jixiangfang – Electric vessel for nighttime sightseeing in Guangzhou, China
Chinese operator Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry has taken delivery of a new electric sightseeing vessel built locally by Jianglong Shipbuilding.
Like other vessels in the operator’s fleet, Jixiangfang (吉祥舫) will be deployed in the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong province, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The newbuild has a length of 46 metres (150 feet), a beam of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a depth of 3.2 metres (10.5 feet), and a capacity of 435 passengers across three decks. The main and upper decks have floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unobstructed views of the outside while the top deck is an open-air viewing area that doubles as an events venue during nighttime voyages.
Tourism platform with cultural exhibition function
According to Chinese media, the vessel’s layout incorporates traditional elements associated with the Lingnan region that also covers portions of Guangdong, Hong Kong, Macau, while the interior was scientifically optimised to maximise sightseeing opportunities while adhering to safety standards.
The interiors have been configured to also serve as an exhibition hall informing guests about the culture and history of the city of Guangzhou, which is included in the vessel’s regular route. In addition to the main dining and events hall, there are smaller rooms on the upper deck for private gatherings.
Interior and exterior lighting elements enable the vessel to complement the nighttime view as she cruises down the stretch of the Pearl River that passes through Guangzhou.
Part of a growing regional nighttime tour fleet
Jixiangfang will be operated on nighttime voyages on the Pearl River alongside Zhuangyuanfang (状元舫) and Buyehou (不夜侯), two other electric sightseeing vessels that have also been delivered to the same operator.
Design work on the vessel was undertaken by the 605 Research Institute subsidiary of the China Shipbuilding Group.