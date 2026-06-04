VESSEL REVIEW | Jixiangfang – Electric vessel for nighttime sightseeing in Guangzhou, China

Chinese operator Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry has taken delivery of a new electric sightseeing vessel built locally by Jianglong Shipbuilding.

Like other vessels in the operator’s fleet, Jixiangfang (吉祥舫) will be deployed in the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong province, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The newbuild has a length of 46 metres (150 feet), a beam of 13.5 metres (44.3 feet), a depth of 3.2 metres (10.5 feet), and a capacity of 435 passengers across three decks. The main and upper decks have floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unobstructed views of the outside while the top deck is an open-air viewing area that doubles as an events venue during nighttime voyages.