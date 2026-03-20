Zhuangyuanfang
Zhuangyuanfang
Maritime Tourism

VESSEL REVIEW | Zhuangyuanfang – Large-capacity electric tour boat for operation on China's Pearl River

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The China Shipbuilding Group, through its subsidiary 605 Research Institute, has handed over a new electric sightseeing vessel to local tour company Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry.

Zhuangyuanfang (状元舫) will be operated on the segment of the Pearl River that passes through the city of Guangzhou. She will be used mainly on nighttime voyages.

The newbuild has an LOA of 39.7 metres (130 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a depth of 3.2 metres (10 feet), and space for 360 passengers across enclosed main and upper decks with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.

Fitted with intelligent systems

Zhuangyuanfang
Zhuangyuanfang

The vessel also has a lithium battery propulsion system and azimuthing thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability. The propulsion can deliver a maximum speed of 9.7 knots while a cruising speed of seven knots will enable operation for up to seven hours.

The other key systems include those for energy management, intelligent navigation monitoring, vibration damping for enhanced comfort, and automatic berthing to ensure faster turnarounds.

Venue for private events and interactive experiences

The interiors have been laid out to mimic the appearance of a traditional Chinese lecture and examination hall while the open-air top deck also serves as a viewing area providing 360 degrees of visibility.

On some voyages, interactive presentations are held wherein guides and re-enactors help passengers experience various historical Chinese examination sessions, thus leading local media to dub the vessel a "university ship."

Zhuangyuanfang
Zhuangyuanfang

The main deck atrium can host live performances whereas individual private rooms on the upper deck can accommodate corporate events and catered private gatherings.

According to local media, the vessel's design also incorporates architectural elements reminiscent of the so-called Lingnan region, which encompasses Hong Kong, Macau, the Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Hainan, and northern Vietnam.

Zhuangyuanfang
Zhuangyuanfang
Zhuangyuanfang
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Sightseeing and events vessel
Flag: China
Owner: Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry, China
Builder: 605 Research Institute, China
Length overall: 39.7 metres (130 feet)
Beam: 13 metres (43 feet)
Draught: 2.1 metres (6.9 feet)
Depth: 3.2 metres (10 feet)
Propulsion: Thrusters
Maximum speed: 9.7 knots
Cruising speed: 7.0 knots
Batteries: Lithium
Other electronics: Energy management system; intelligent navigation monitoring system; automatic berthing system
Accommodation: Atrium; dining rooms
Passengers: 360
Operational area: Guangzhou, China
Asia
China
China Shipbuilding Group
Pearl River
605 Research Institute
Zhuangyuanfang
Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry
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