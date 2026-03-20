VESSEL REVIEW | Zhuangyuanfang – Large-capacity electric tour boat for operation on China's Pearl River
The China Shipbuilding Group, through its subsidiary 605 Research Institute, has handed over a new electric sightseeing vessel to local tour company Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry.
Zhuangyuanfang (状元舫) will be operated on the segment of the Pearl River that passes through the city of Guangzhou. She will be used mainly on nighttime voyages.
The newbuild has an LOA of 39.7 metres (130 feet), a beam of 13 metres (43 feet), a draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a depth of 3.2 metres (10 feet), and space for 360 passengers across enclosed main and upper decks with panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.
Fitted with intelligent systems
The vessel also has a lithium battery propulsion system and azimuthing thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability. The propulsion can deliver a maximum speed of 9.7 knots while a cruising speed of seven knots will enable operation for up to seven hours.
The other key systems include those for energy management, intelligent navigation monitoring, vibration damping for enhanced comfort, and automatic berthing to ensure faster turnarounds.
Venue for private events and interactive experiences
The interiors have been laid out to mimic the appearance of a traditional Chinese lecture and examination hall while the open-air top deck also serves as a viewing area providing 360 degrees of visibility.
On some voyages, interactive presentations are held wherein guides and re-enactors help passengers experience various historical Chinese examination sessions, thus leading local media to dub the vessel a "university ship."
The main deck atrium can host live performances whereas individual private rooms on the upper deck can accommodate corporate events and catered private gatherings.
According to local media, the vessel's design also incorporates architectural elements reminiscent of the so-called Lingnan region, which encompasses Hong Kong, Macau, the Chinese provinces of Guangdong and Hainan, and northern Vietnam.