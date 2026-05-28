VESSEL REVIEW | Buyehou – Electric nighttime sightseeing boat to be operated in China's Greater Bay Area
China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding has delivered a new electric sightseeing vessel to local operator Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry.
Buyehou (不夜侯) will be operated in the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong province, Hong Kong, and Macau.
The newbuild has a length of 43.23 metres (141.8 feet) and a capacity of 430 passengers across three decks. The main and upper decks have floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unobstructed views of the outside while the top deck is an open-air viewing area that doubles as an events venue during nighttime voyages.
Layout utilising historically-inspired elements
According to Chinese media, the vessel incorporates elements reminiscent of the Maritime Silk Road that lasted from the second century BC to the fifteenth century and of Guangzhou’s centuries-old status as a hub of China's tea trade.
Lighting elements have meanwhile been configured in a manner that would complement the nighttime view as the vessel cruises down the stretch of the Pearl River that passes through Guangzhou.
Low-noise operation suitable for tourism and events
The vessel is fitted with a lithium battery pack that drives azimuthing thrusters to deliver enhanced manoeuvrability as well as a service speed of 10 knots. The speed is ideal for silent river cruising, thus improving onboard comfort as the vessel is used for regular sightseeing or for private events such as business meetings, live performances, weddings, family gatherings and group banquets.
Buyehou will be operated on nighttime voyages of the Pearl River alongside Zhuangyuanfang (状元舫), another electric sightseeing that has also been delivered to the same owner.