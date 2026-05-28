VESSEL REVIEW | Buyehou – Electric nighttime sightseeing boat to be operated in China's Greater Bay Area

China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding has delivered a new electric sightseeing vessel to local operator Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry.

Buyehou (不夜侯) will be operated in the Greater Bay Area that sits between Guangdong province, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The newbuild has a length of 43.23 metres (141.8 feet) and a capacity of 430 passengers across three decks. The main and upper decks have floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unobstructed views of the outside while the top deck is an open-air viewing area that doubles as an events venue during nighttime voyages.