Russia's Vodohod welcomes new electric ferry to river fleet

The all-weather-capable Pushkin has an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks.

The builder said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior therefore utilises high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.

A 550kW battery pack drives two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots. A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to operate continuously for up to seven hours, allowing for a maximum of seven trips in one day along the Neva River and further out into the Gulf of Finland.