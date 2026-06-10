Ferry

Russia's Vodohod welcomes new electric ferry to river fleet

The Russian Project EM901 electric river ferry Pushkin
The Russian Project EM901 electric river ferry PushkinState Transport Leasing Company
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Russian transport operator Vodohod has taken delivery of a new electric river ferry built by local shipyard Emperium.

Pushkin (Пушкин) belongs to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.

Ownership of the ferry will remain with State Transport Leasing Company.

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The all-weather-capable Pushkin has an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks.

The builder said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior therefore utilises high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.

A 550kW battery pack drives two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots. A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to operate continuously for up to seven hours, allowing for a maximum of seven trips in one day along the Neva River and further out into the Gulf of Finland.

Europe
Russia
Vodohod
Gulf of Finland
State Transport Leasing Company
Emperium
Neva River
Project EM901
Pushkin (vessel)
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Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com