New electric river ferry delivered to Russia's STLC

A new electric river ferry was recently handed over to Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).

Peterhof (Петергоф) is the third vessel belonging to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.

The ferry was built by local shipyard Emperium. She will be operated by Vodohod on behalf of STLC.