New electric river ferry delivered to Russia's STLC

A new electric river ferry was recently handed over to Russian shipowner State Transport Leasing Company (STLC).
Peterhof (Петергоф) is the third vessel belonging to the Project EM901 or Moskva 2.0 series of river ferries, which are being built as improved variants of an earlier series of diesel-powered vessels that operated in Russian inland waters during the Soviet era. Notable improvements over the earlier vessels include a hull that is wider by two metres to permit the incorporation of larger spaces.
The ferry was built by local shipyard Emperium. She will be operated by Vodohod on behalf of STLC.
The all-weather-capable Peterhof has an ice-reinforced hull, an LOA of 32.15 metres, a beam of 7.8 metres, a draught of only 1.3 metres, a displacement of 159 tons, a crew of three, and space for up to 140 passengers on two decks.
Emperium said the design of the vessel combines comfort, modernity and aesthetics with the aim of providing passengers with a pleasant atmosphere during each journey. The interior therefore utilises high-quality materials and finishes and a combination of natural textures of wood, metal and glass.
A 550kW battery pack drives two 200kW azimuthing propellers to deliver a maximum speed of 10 knots and a cruising speed of 6.5 knots. A single full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to operate continuously for up to seven hours.