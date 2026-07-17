Moscow opens additional floating pier for electric ferries

A new floating pier has been put into operation in Russia's capital of Moscow for use by the city's electric ferries, the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure said recently.

The berth lies along a recently opened fourth route used by the city's electric ferries to link the towns of Luzhniki and Kiyevsky.

The pier operates exclusively on electricity, guaranteeing only minimal environmental impact on the capital's waterways. Notable features include a stylish design, comfortable seating, vending machines, and modern media screens that display real-time vessel schedules.