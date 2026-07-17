Moscow opens additional floating pier for electric ferries

A new floating pier has been put into operation in Russia's capital of Moscow for use by the city's electric ferries, the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure said recently.
The berth lies along a recently opened fourth route used by the city's electric ferries to link the towns of Luzhniki and Kiyevsky.
The pier operates exclusively on electricity, guaranteeing only minimal environmental impact on the capital's waterways. Notable features include a stylish design, comfortable seating, vending machines, and modern media screens that display real-time vessel schedules.
With a diameter of 10 metres, the pier is able to accommodate up to 40 passengers simultaneously, ensuring swift and seamless boarding.
The pier is in close proximity to metro and Moscow Central Circle stations, as well as the Luzhniki sports complex, ensuring easy accessibility and seamless integration with other modes of transport.
The pier entered operational service following trials conducted by state-owned transport provider Mosgortrans.