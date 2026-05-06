Russian transport provider Mosgortrans to introduce fourth river ferry route in Moscow

Russian state-owned transport provider Mosgortrans will soon launch a new river ferry route in Moscow, expanding the capital city's number of such routes to four.

The new route will link the towns of Luzhniki and Kiyevsky. At Luzhniki, Mosgortrans will introduce a floating pier that the company said it is currently undergoing its final trials.

The pier will operate exclusively on electricity, guaranteeing only minimal environmental impact on the capital's waterways. Notable features will include a stylish design, comfortable seating, vending machines, and modern media screens displaying real-time schedules.