Russian transport provider Mosgortrans to introduce fourth river ferry route in Moscow

Russian state-owned transport provider Mosgortrans will soon launch a new river ferry route in Moscow, expanding the capital city's number of such routes to four.
The new route will link the towns of Luzhniki and Kiyevsky. At Luzhniki, Mosgortrans will introduce a floating pier that the company said it is currently undergoing its final trials.
The pier will operate exclusively on electricity, guaranteeing only minimal environmental impact on the capital's waterways. Notable features will include a stylish design, comfortable seating, vending machines, and modern media screens displaying real-time schedules.
With a diameter of 16 metrEs, the pier can accommodate up to 80 passengers simultaneously, ensuring swift and seamless boarding.
Once in operation, the floating pier will be in close proximity to metro and Moscow Central Circle stations, as well as the Luzhniki sports complex, ensuring easy accessibility and seamless integration with other modes of transport.
Mosgortrans said the new river route will open up new possibilities for residents, offering a faster and more comfortable way to travel, saving precious time and making city life even more convenient.