Chinese yard is leading bidder for new Scottish Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferries

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has identified China's Guangzhou Shipyard International as the lead bidder for a contract to construct two new Ro-Pax vessels. These ships are intended to serve the maritime route connecting Aberdeen with Kirkwall and Lerwick.

The 140-metre vessels will replace the Helliar and Hildasay on the service currently operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries. CMAL stated the new ships will provide increased capacity and are expected to allow up to 200 passengers to travel during peak periods.

Four shipyards were invited to tender for the contract following an initial exercise to identify qualified builders. Bids were evaluated against technical and financial criteria using a 70 per cent and 30 per cent weighting, respectively.