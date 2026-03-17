Chinese yard is leading bidder for new Scottish Northern Isles Ro-Pax ferries

Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has identified China's Guangzhou Shipyard International as the lead bidder for a contract to construct two new Ro-Pax vessels. These ships are intended to serve the maritime route connecting Aberdeen with Kirkwall and Lerwick.
The 140-metre vessels will replace the Helliar and Hildasay on the service currently operated by Serco NorthLink Ferries. CMAL stated the new ships will provide increased capacity and are expected to allow up to 200 passengers to travel during peak periods.
Four shipyards were invited to tender for the contract following an initial exercise to identify qualified builders. Bids were evaluated against technical and financial criteria using a 70 per cent and 30 per cent weighting, respectively.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop noted that the project will enhance the reliability of ferry services to better support the priorities of Northern Isles communities and businesses.
The company will now enter a ten-day standstill period before the contract is scheduled for finalisation on March 24.
Managing Director at Serco NorthLink Ferries Stuart Garrett expressed satisfaction that the Ro-Pax contract reached this stage in the procurement process. Garrett added that the group is looking forward to working with all parties to deliver the design and build project.