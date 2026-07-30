Viking welcomes 190-guest ship to European river fleet

Viking Cruises has taken delivery of a new river cruise ship built by Neptun Werft of Germany.
Viking Dagur is a sister ship of Viking Annar (pictured), which was delivered by Neptun Werft earlier this year along with the slightly smaller Viking Fjolvar.
Viking Dagur has an LOA of 135 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of only 1.7 metres, a gross tonnage of 3,140, and space for 190 guests and 53 crewmembers across four decks.
The 95 staterooms also include those with balconies while each suite features two full-size rooms with a veranda off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. All staterooms feature a flat-screen television with infotainment system.
The other guest spaces include: a sun deck offering 360-degree views with a shaded sitting area, a putting green and a walking track; an indoor/outdoor viewing lounge and al fresco dining area at the bow; a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows and serving destination-inspired cuisine; a lounge and bar; a shop; and a library. The latter space is a feature common among ships in the Viking fleet, as it is in line with the company's aim of being "the thinking person's cruise line," with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage.
Viking Dagur will sail on Viking's itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, having been built specifically to operate along those waterways.