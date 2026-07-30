Viking welcomes 190-guest ship to European river fleet

Viking Cruises has taken delivery of a new river cruise ship built by Neptun Werft of Germany.

Viking Dagur is a sister ship of Viking Annar (pictured), which was delivered by Neptun Werft earlier this year along with the slightly smaller Viking Fjolvar.

Viking Dagur has an LOA of 135 metres, a beam of 12 metres, a draught of only 1.7 metres, a gross tonnage of 3,140, and space for 190 guests and 53 crewmembers across four decks.