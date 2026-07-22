VESSEL REVIEW | Viking Annar – New 190-guest cruise ship to serve Rhine, Main and Danube River itineraries
Cruise operator Viking recently took delivery of a new river ship built by Neptun Werft of Germany.
Viking Annar will sail on Viking's itineraries on the Rhine, Main and Danube rivers, having been built specifically to navigate those waterways.
The ship has an LOA of 135 metres (443 feet), a beam of 12 metres (39 feet), a draught of only 1.7 metres (5.6 feet), a gross tonnage of 3,140, and space for 190 guests and 53 crewmembers across four decks.
Maximising space for guests while retaining river-optimised dimensions
As a Viking “longship”, the vessel features elegant Scandinavian design elements and innovations. These include a square bow that allows the ship to have three full decks and an indoor/outdoor terrace and asymmetric corridors.
The latter features enable Viking to offer two-room suites without impacting the overall dimensions of its ships, which would otherwise impede their ability to navigate inland.
The 95 staterooms also include those with balconies while each suite features two full-size rooms with a veranda off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. All staterooms feature a flat-screen television with infotainment system.
Full amenities range plus hybrid propulsion
The other guest spaces include: a sun deck offering 360-degree views with a shaded sitting area, a putting green and a walking track; an indoor/outdoor viewing lounge and al fresco dining area at the bow; a restaurant with floor-to-ceiling windows and serving destination-inspired cuisine; a lounge and bar; a shop; and a library. The latter space is a feature common among ships in the Viking fleet, as it is in line with the company's aim of being "the thinking person's cruise line," with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage.
All public spaces utilise light tones in the interiors and glazing that provides ample viewing opportunities for guests while they remain indoors.
Power for the ship is provided by a hybrid diesel-electric arrangement consisting of Caterpillar-MaK engines and an energy storage system. This configuration can deliver a service speed of 15 knots.
As with many of Viking’s river ships, Viking Annar sails under the Swiss flag. The vessel’s itineraries include stops in Austria, Hungary, France, the Netherlands, and Germany.
The ship was delivered simultaneously with the slightly smaller Viking Fjolvar, which will operate primarily on the Seine River in France.