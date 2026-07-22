VESSEL REVIEW | Viking Annar – New 190-guest cruise ship to serve Rhine, Main and Danube River itineraries

As a Viking “longship”, the vessel features elegant Scandinavian design elements and innovations. These include a square bow that allows the ship to have three full decks and an indoor/outdoor terrace and asymmetric corridors.

The latter features enable Viking to offer two-room suites without impacting the overall dimensions of its ships, which would otherwise impede their ability to navigate inland.

The 95 staterooms also include those with balconies while each suite features two full-size rooms with a veranda off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom. All staterooms feature a flat-screen television with infotainment system.