VESSEL REVIEW | Viking Fjolvar – Hybrid cruise ship to serve Seine River itineraries
Cruise operator Viking recently took delivery of a new river ship built by Neptun Werft of Germany.
Named after a Norse mythological figure, Viking Fjolvar will sail on itineraries on the Seine River. Hosting 168 guests in 84 all-outside staterooms, the ship was built specifically to navigate the Seine and dock at Viking’s exclusive facilities in Paris.
The hybrid-powered vessel features the same design elements as on Viking's other longships and will sail roundtrip from Paris on Seine River itineraries that will also include Normandy. Because the ship is able to directly access the French capital, guests can easily visit a number of famed landmarks with a reduced need for transfers.
Guest spaces offering outside views
Viking Fjolvar has an LOA of 124.97 metres (410 feet), a beam of 11 metres (36 feet), a draught of only 1.8 metres (5.9 feet), a depth of 2.95 metres (9.68 feet), a gross tonnage of 2,800, and a crew of 46.
The stateroom options include single rooms and suites, some of which have balconies. Each suite features two full-size rooms with a veranda off the living room and a French balcony in the bedroom.
The single staterooms range between 135 and 205 square feet (between 12.5 and 19 square metres) while the suites are available in 275-square-foot (25.5-square-metre) and 445-square-foot (41.3-square-metre) options.
Standard Viking cruise amenities selection
The other guest facilities include a restaurant offering panoramic views, a boutique shop, a lounge and bar with floor-to-ceiling windows, an indoor/outdoor terrace that can double as an al fresco dining area near the bow, a sun deck with a shaded seating area, a walking track, and a library.
The latter space is a feature common among ships in the Viking fleet, as it is in line with the company's aim of being "the thinking person's cruise line," with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage.
Access between the middle and upper decks is via lift, and all onboard spaces boast wifi connectivity.
The ship’s hybrid electric propulsion arrangement includes engines that produce minimal vibration, according to Viking. Solar panels supply electrical power for the various onboard systems, taking some of the load off the generators.
Viking Fjolvar was built in compliance with DNV class rules including those under the damage stability class notation. The ship will commence operational sailings on the Seine in early July 2026.