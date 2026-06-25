VESSEL REVIEW | Viking Fjolvar – Hybrid cruise ship to serve Seine River itineraries

Cruise operator Viking recently took delivery of a new river ship built by Neptun Werft of Germany.

Named after a Norse mythological figure, Viking Fjolvar will sail on itineraries on the Seine River. Hosting 168 guests in 84 all-outside staterooms, the ship was built specifically to navigate the Seine and dock at Viking’s exclusive facilities in Paris.

The hybrid-powered vessel features the same design elements as on Viking's other longships and will sail roundtrip from Paris on Seine River itineraries that will also include Normandy. Because the ship is able to directly access the French capital, guests can easily visit a number of famed landmarks with a reduced need for transfers.