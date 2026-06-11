Royal Caribbean welcomes third LNG-powered cruise ship in series

US-based operator Royal Caribbean International has taken delivery of a new LNG-powered cruise ship built by Meyer Turku of Finland.

Legend of the Seas is the third ship in a series ordered by Royal Caribbean from the same builder. The series' lead ship Icon of the Seas was delivered in 2024 while the second ship Star of the Seas was handed over in 2025.

Legend of the Seas measures 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and has over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A prominent parabolic bow design has been incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.