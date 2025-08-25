Royal Caribbean formally names newest 5,000-guest ship

Star of the Seas measures 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and features 2,805 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design is incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.

The ship's propulsion system consists of six dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The latter will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as freshwater.

Star of the Seas’ initial sailings following her maiden official voyage later this month will be in the Caribbean with stops including Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and the island of Roatan in Honduras.