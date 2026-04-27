Royal Caribbean's newest LNG-powered cruise ship enters sea trials

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has begun conducting sea trials of a new LNG-powered cruise ship ordered by US-based operator Royal Caribbean International.
Legend of the Seas is the third ship in a series built by Meyer Turku. Series lead ship Icon of the Seas was delivered in 2024 while the second ship Star of the Seas was handed over in 2025.
Another sister ship will be built under the current firm contract, though Royal Caribbean also has options for two additional vessels for a total of six.
Legend of the Seas measures 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will boast over 2,800 cabins for housing 5,600 guests. A parabolic bow design has been incorporated into the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
The ship's propulsion system will consist of six dual-fuel main engines, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells.
The main engines will run primarily on LNG while the fuel cells will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as freshwater.