Royal Caribbean's newest LNG-powered cruise ship enters sea trials

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku has begun conducting sea trials of a new LNG-powered cruise ship ordered by US-based operator Royal Caribbean International.

Legend of the Seas is the third ship in a series built by Meyer Turku. Series lead ship Icon of the Seas was delivered in 2024 while the second ship Star of the Seas was handed over in 2025.

Another sister ship will be built under the current firm contract, though Royal Caribbean also has options for two additional vessels for a total of six.